Governor declares state of emergency for Orleans Parish

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a State of Emergency in Orleans Parish following the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel, which when coupled with the potential for tropical weather presents an urgent threat to the City of New Orleans.

The Governor's office says this Emergency Declaration allows the state to provide additional necessary assistance to the City of New Orleans, including contracting with a company planning the controlled demolition of two cranes located inside the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site.

Gov. Edwards released a statement, saying, “I am extremely grateful to the Mayor’s Office, the city of New Orleans, and the incredibly skilled engineers who have taken on this task. As I said yesterday, the state is committed to providing the city with any resources they may need. That’s why today I declared a state of emergency in the City of New Orleans."

The demolition of the hotel will likely take place around noon Saturday.

Three people died in the weekend collapse.