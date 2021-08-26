Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Ida's landfall; briefing scheduled for Friday

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host a news briefing to discuss Louisiana's storm preparations.

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The governor also declared a state of emergency for Louisiana ahead of the storm's potential impacts in Louisiana.

