Latest Weather Blog
Governor declares Sept. 24 as Hurricane Rita Remembrance Day
BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry proclaimed Sept. 24 as Hurricane Rita Remembrance Day to mark the 20th anniversary of one of the most devastating storms to ever hit the state.
Hurricane Rita tore through Southwest Louisiana on Sept. 24, 2005, with winds up to 180 mph, ranking it as a Category 5 storm before making landfall as a Category 3. The hurricane destroyed homes and businesses across the state, displacing countless residents. The storm came shortly after Katrina tore through Southeast Louisiana.
"Louisianians endured extraordinary suffering during Hurricane Rita, but they also showed unmatched courage and resilience," Landry said.
Flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff, and Landry is asking everyone to participate in a Day of Prayer in honor of the victims and those who contributed to recovery efforts.
"Twenty years later, we honor those whose lives were forever changed, remember the victims, and honor the spirit of Louisiana that endures through every storm."
