Governor: Coronavirus now responsible for more deaths in Louisiana than Katrina

File photo

BATON ROUGE - The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana has now exceeded the state's death toll from Hurricane Katrina.

Governor John Bel Edwards dropped the statistic during his daily press briefing Thursday.

"It's my understanding that the confirmed death count now from this coronavirus pandemic exceeds the death count that was attributable to Hurricane Katrina."

The historic storm was tied to 1,577 deaths in the state after it hit southeast Louisiana in 2005, according to the National Hurricane Center. On Thursday, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,540 confirmed coronavirus deaths with another 59 "probable" deaths.

Governor Edwards also said Thursday the state is considering moving into the first phase of the White House's proposed economic reopening guidelines in May if the state stays its current course.