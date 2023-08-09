Governor calls for board to take action on influx of clemency requests from La.'s death row inmates

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards published a letter Wednesday calling for the state's Board of Pardons to hear the cases of 56 death row inmates seeking to have their sentences commuted.

The move comes after a July 24 meeting during which the board effectively delayed in making a decision on whether to hear those cases.

The pardon board was flooded with requests from all of the state's inmates on death row earlier this year after Governor Edwards, who's nearing the end of his last term in office, publicly acknowledged that he opposed the death penalty.

Prosecutors across the state have come out against the push to clear Louisiana's death row, with East Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore saying the state was breaking its own rules in an effort to consider clemency for the "worst of the worst."

