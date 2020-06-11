Governor: Be ready for schools to reopen in the fall

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards says it's still too soon to announce whether public schools will fully return in the fall but is urging families to make preparations anyway.

During a virtual town hall with The Advocate on Thursday, Edwards said he plans to make an official announcement pertaining to school reopenings soon. In the meantime, Edwards urged everyone to plan on a return to campuses in the fall.

The governor first signed an order back in March shutting down school systems statewide. Though schools were planned to reopen in mid-April, that closure was extended into the summer due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The state has since entered "phase two" of reopening on June 5, allowing a majority of businesses to reopen in some capacity.