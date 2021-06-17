90°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana offering cash prizes, scholarships as vaccine incentives through July
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine now have a shot at cash prizes, scholarships, and possibly a million dollars.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced the new incentives Thursday in a press conference, accompanied by balloons and a live brass band.
There will be weekly drawings throughout the month of July, starting on Friday, July 9. Four people will have a chance to win $100,00 and nine students have the chance to win a $100,000 scholarship. Those wishing to enter for the drawings must be vaccinated by July 31.
A grand prize drawing of $1 million will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Trending News
You can read up on the prizes and how to qualify for them by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amendments suggested to Ascension Parish moratorium
-
Residents in Morning Glen contemplate next steps fearing another flood
-
Massive inferno at Hola Nola Foods facility likely sparked by electrical issue
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Employees fear 19 reports filed about broken prison cells fell...
-
Amazon investing $200M into new facility at former Cortana Mall site