Latest Weather Blog
Governor: 4 dead after severe weather in capital area overnight
BATON ROUGE - At least four people are dead after severe weather swept through the capital region overnight, Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Tuesday.
Three of those deaths were reported in East Baton Rouge, and another happened in West Baton Rouge.
The first was reported in Port Allen. Officials there said a car with three people inside went off-road and ended up submerged in a canal. One of the passengers died, and another person who went into the water to rescue that person is still missing.
In Baton Rouge, a person was found dead in a pile of flooded vehicles abandoned in high water on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana. Officials said that man was found inside one of the vehicles after the water cleared Tuesday morning.
Two more deaths were reported in Baton Rouge, both possibly linked to power outages, the governor said. No other details related to those incidents were available as of Tuesday afternoon.
