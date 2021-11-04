Government Street businesses and residents frustrated over debris left behind by "Road Diet" Project

BATON ROUGE - The Government Street "Road Diet" Project may be finished, but there's still some debris, trash, and equipment left behind that's not so pleasing to residents and business owners.

Katie Willis has lived on Government Street for a year and can't help but notice the mess while taking her daily walks.

"The improvements to Government Street and just the area, in general, have been so nice, but this takes away from that," Willis said.

Framing wood, PVC pipes, rusted conduit spools, loads of trash, and the massive mounds of mulch surrounds an empty lot near Acadian Thruway. Another pile of debris can be seen behind Webb's Barbershop and the owner, Lenny Davis, says he's not happy.

"This is frustrating to see something like this in the area," Davis said. "We are trying to make the area look good. They need to pick up. They need to come clean their worksite."

WBRZ reached out to DOTD about the mess and who's responsible. They said the contractor hired for the job leased the land to store materials needed for construction. What is left was unused, and it's up to the contractor to clean it up.

"It just seems like that's par for the course with a lot of things," Willis said. "They get started, they kind of don't get finished, they sit there forever, and nobody who it affects knows what's going on."

However, it turns out the staging areas are still in use. DOTD says contractors are not quite finished with landscaping, painting, and handrails. Neighbors and business owners say the end product cannot come soon enough.

The debris placed next to Webb's Barbershop should be removed sometime next week. Other equipment along Government Street will remain until further notice.