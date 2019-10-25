Gov't Taco may move to another space on Government St.

Photo: Gov't Taco Instagram

BATON ROUGE - A popular Baton Rouge restaurant is looking to expand and relocate.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Gov't Taco's owner is considering a relocation of his popular street food-inspired restaurant and the area he's set his sights on isn't too far from its current location.

In 2018, Food Network star, Jay Ducote opened Gov't Taco in White Star Market and he's now eyeing a 2,800-square-foot space near the intersection of Government and West Ardenwood Drive.

The move would foster Ducote's plans to expand the restaurant.

Baton Rouge Business Report says the celebrity chef hopes to develop Gov't Taco's menu even more, include a bar program, as well as a larger kitchen that would accommodate in-house catering services.

If this first full-service restaurant does well, Ducote hopes to open more locations.

Should the move happen, the new Gov't Taco would reopen in 2020.