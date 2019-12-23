56°
Gov steps in with buyout for New Jersey town that may soon be underwater due to climate change

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Woodbridge Township, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) - In one New Jersey town of more than 100,000 residents, some neighborhoods are projected to be underwater in coming decades as sea levels rise because of climate change. 

People who live on the land are accepting offers from the government to buy and demolish their homes, taking them permanently out of harm's way. 

The state's buyout program also aims to use the land left behind as a buffer or sponge to help absorb floodwaters. 

Similar programs for buyouts of flood-prone properties can be found in coastal and inland states alike. 

