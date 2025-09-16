Gov. Landry outlines four-prong plan he says will ensure continued economic prosperity statewide

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday announced a series of programs that he says will give a "whole government approach" to sustaining ongoing economic development in Louisiana.

Landry, joined by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois and select members of his cabinet at LED's downtown office, said he wants to focus on the industries that built the state's economy, adding that there has never been so much opportunity flowing into the state as there is in 2025.

The governor touted SourceLouisiana.com, which Landry described as a statewide hub where Louisiana businesses can showcase their capabilities as projects continue to invest in the state.

"It gives local companies more chances to seek those opportunities," Landry said, adding that it can help businesses link themselves to large projects like the Meta data center in Richland Parish or the Hyundai Steel mill in Ascension Parish.

Landry also plans a Driving Louisiana Opportunity Tour.

"It's a commitment to hear directly from the job creators and industry leaders driving our economy and plugging them directly into this new economy," Landry said.

The governor added that LED has a goal of visiting 800 businesses by the end of the year.

Also, Landry said an initiative called Project Lightning Speed would help increase the pace of development.

In his words, he wants to reduce the red tape to allow the economy to "move at the speed of business, not at the speed of government."

He also said Louisiana would aim to participate in large-scale projects.

"We're making sure local government has a seat at the table," Landry said.