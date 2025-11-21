76°
Gov. Landry orders flags to be at half staff in honor of Vivian officer killed while serving warrant
VIVIAN, La. - Governor Jeff Landry ordered flags to be raised at half staff after a Vivian police officer was killed while serving a warrant.
The Vivian Police Department said Marc Brock was killed while serving a warrant to a man wanted for cyberstalking. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house after and surrendered himself two hours later. Brock was 25.
"As an expression of respect and to honor Officer Marc Brock, the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana shall be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on November 22, 2025," Landry said
