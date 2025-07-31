76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Landry mourns loss of father; 'your task on earth is done'

1 hour 50 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, July 31 2025 Jul 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 6:32 AM July 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry announced that his father, Al Landry, passed away in a Facebook post made Wednesday. 

Landry wrote that when his mother passed, he said "a living angel has left this earth," and that on Wednesday "that angel has returned to scoop her soulmate from this wretched Earth."

"Today his soul is reunited with her," Landry wrote. 

Trending News

He did not go into detail about Al Landry's cause of death or any funeral arrangements open to the public. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days