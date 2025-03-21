Gov. Landry issues executive order suspending late fees on expiring driver's licenses

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order extending the expiration date and waiving delinquent fees of driver's licenses, according to a release from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

The extension applied to Class E driver's licenses for up to 30 days past the expiration date. The extension will not be recognized by federal agencies such as TSA.

According to the OMV, for the last several weeks its system has been experiencing frequent outages due to its 50-year-old COBOL mainframe applications. Landry issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the OMV on Thursday.