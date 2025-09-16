Gov. Landry outlines four-prong plan he says will ensure continued economic prosperity statewide

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday announced a series of programs that he says will give a "whole government approach" to sustaining ongoing economic development in Louisiana.

Landry, joined by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois and select members of his cabinet at LED's downtown office, said that he wants to focus on the industries that built the state's economy, adding that there has never been so much opportunity flowing into the state as there is in 2025.

One way he wants to continue this development is through SourceLouisiana.com, which Landry described as a statewide hub where Louisiana businesses can showcase their capabilities as projects continue to invest in the state.

"It gives local companies more chances to seek those opportunities," Landry said, adding that he wants this SourceLouisiana.com to be a pipeline to get businesses involved in large projects like the Meta data center in Richland Parish or the Hyundai Steel mill in Ascension Parish.

The next part of Landry's plan to continue the state's economic boom is through a multi-stop tour to meet with companies across the state. This "action tour," which Landry called the Driving Louisiana Opportunity Tour.

"It's a commitment to hear directly from the job creators and industry leaders driving our economy and plugging them directly into this new economy," Landry said.

The governor added that LED has a goal of visiting 800 businesses by the end of the year.

The third part of Landry's multipronged capitalization on economic growth is an executive order creating what he calls Project Lightning Speed. He said that he wants to make sure that the government is not an obstacle to the growth of the economy.

In his words, he wants to reduce the red tape to allow the economy to "move at the speed of business, not at the speed of government."

Addressing concerns that the economic boom the state has experienced over the last few years is not a false boom, Landry said that it is not. The fourth part of his plan is to ensure Louisiana's participation in large-scale projects.

"We're making sure local government has a seat at the table," Landry said, explaining that without local government, these multi-billion-dollar projects would not be able to get off the ground.

The governor, aligning his plans with the entire cabinet, said he wants to see incentive programs receive funding to make sure they are competitively and strategically aligned with the state's goals.