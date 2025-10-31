Gov. Landry doubling down on Brian Kelly's contract comments

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry is standing firm on his previous statements regarding the search for a new head football coach and who is responsible for Brian Kelly's contract buyout.

"Louisiana State University is a subdivision of the state, and ultimately the taxpayers are responsible under that contract," Landry said.

During an interview with 104.5 ESPN Sports Radio Host Matt Moscona on Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry stood firm on his previous statement that taxpayers could be responsible for the $53 million buy-out of former head coach Brian Kelly.

According to Landry, if no one steps up to foot the bill, it will fall back on taxpayers.

"No one came to the mansion and said Hey, I got a 53 million dollar check, don't worry, governor, we got this," Landry said.

This, despite there being no precedent for this in the past.

"There's no example of that happening with LSU. So, private funds will fund Brian Kelly's buyout. The taxpayers are not going to be on the hook," Moscona said.

Within the last week, Governor Landry spoke about LSU football on several occasions, most recently in a press conference, saying athletic director Scott Woodward would not be selecting the next head football coach.

We discussed the impact this could have on the outlook of future coaches long before it was officially announced that Woodward would be parting ways with the university.

"I think if a coach is potentially interested in the LSU job, the first thing you're going to want to know is who's your boss. Well, the governor saying on no uncertain terms that Scott Woodward isn't going to make this hire it calls into question whether Scott Woodward is going to continue to be the athletic director, so why would a coach take a job, not knowing who their boss is going to be?" Moscona said.

Governor Landry says if the state of Louisiana is part of the contract for the next head football coach, it should be incentive-based.

"I think if the state of Louisiana knows going in that hey, this is the minimum amount, but guess what, every time we make one of these metrics that the coach gets a bonus up and maybe that bonus adds up and maybe that bonus adds up over time to be one hundred million, thats fine because that increases ticket sales and vendor sales. That means you're bringing more tax pace into Baton Rouge. Again, all of those things generate the economy; that's a responsible contract," Landry said.

Other universities across the country already implement incentive-based contracts.

"If you sign a coach to an incentive-based contract, you're not going to be able to attract the top coaches. If you want to get Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, you are going to have to pay him 100 million dollars and pay him it all. If you're not willing to do that and you want to attract a coach on an incentive-laden deal, you can do it, but you've got to lower your standard," Moscona said.

As for the search for the next head coach, Governor Landry says he will not be selecting the head coach. He says the coach will be selected by a committee put in place by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

No word yet on who will be on the committee to select the next head football coach.