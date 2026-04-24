BRPD: Teenager surrenders in Mall of Louisiana shooting; faces murder, attempted murder charges

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday that a 17-year-old had surrendered after a mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana that left a high school senior from Lafayette dead.

Markel Lee will be charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder, Police Chief T.J. Morse said at an afternoon news conference. Morse said Lee surrendered on Friday, and that five other people detained as suspects had been released.

Gunfire rang out in the mall's food court Thursday afternoon. mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana was the state's second in a week. Eight children were killed Sunday morning in Shreveport.

The shooting broke out after two groups of people got into an argument, according to police.

Martha Odom, a 17-year-old senior at Ascension Episcopal School, was killed. Five other people, including two of her classmates, were injured.

Mall employees recounted the moment shots rang out in the crowded mall.

"At first I heard a loud pop, and then another pop. I thought at first somebody was shooting fireworks in the food court," Signi Dreyer, who operates the carousel in the middle of the food court, said.

Nearly three hours after the shooting happened, Morse announced five people had been taken into custody.

The mall was closed after the shootings and remained closed Friday.