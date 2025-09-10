Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry and Sen. Cassidy in online spat over prescriptions for COVID shots
BATON ROUGE - Governor Landry is firing back at U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy for his suggestion that the state should provide a blanket prescription for COVID vaccines.
It comes over the confusion about getting the vaccine, with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens requiring a prescription in Louisiana and other states.
Landry posted the following on social media, saying "the last time I checked you have a prescription pad, why don’t you just leave a prescription for the dangerous Covid shot at your district office and anyone can swing by and get one! I am sure big pharma would love you for that one!"
@senbillcassidy the last time I checked you have a prescription pad, why don’t you just leave a prescription for the dangerous Covid shot at your district office and anyone can swing by and get one! I am sure big pharma would love you for that one! https://t.co/O1Ezyjnnar— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) September 9, 2025
Cassidy is up for re-election next year and is facing heavy opposition from several fellow Republicans.
