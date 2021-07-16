83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards to address uptick in COVID cases during Friday news conference

1 hour 48 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, July 16 2021 Jul 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 8:33 AM July 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A recent spike in U.S. COVID cases has triggered a variety of responses from states across the country.

The increase motivated officials in California's Los Angeles County to reissue a mask mandate.  

Meanwhile, Mississippi has not reissued a mask requirement but has advised citizens 65 years of age and older and those with chronic underlying medical conditions to avoid indoor mass gatherings regardless of vaccination status.

And with school just around the corner, officials in Louisiana are laying out what sorts of COVID-19 precautions schools will be taking as the 2021-2022 year begins. 

For the most part, local schools will not be requiring a host of COVID-related precautions.

For example, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge canceled its required mask mandate and proof of COVID-19 vaccination status for students.

Initially, these requirements would have been part of the upcoming Fall semester.

But after a number of parents spoke out against the mandate, the Diocese issued a new statement Thursday night, saying masks will be optional and students will not be required to show proof of their COVID vaccination status. 

Similarly, students in Ascension Parish will not be required to wear masks while on campus, local school leaders say. 

East Baton Rouge Parish has yet to detail its COVID-related plans, but expects to do so by August 3. 

Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the public with an update on how state officials are responding to the uptick in COVID cases. 

As of Friday, according to Louisiana Department of Health, just over 1,500 new virus cases have been reported and 1,677,030 people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated. 

Edwards is expected to encourage more residents to get vaccinated and take advantage of the Shot At a Million lottery, which affords vaccinated residents the opportunity to win a series of cash prizes and even a chance to win $1 million. 

Click here for more on the lottery. 

The Governor will address the public Friday at 11 a.m. during a news conference that will be available to view on WBRZ Plus and on WBRZ's Facebook Page

