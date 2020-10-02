77°
Gov. John Bel Edwards asks Louisianans to join him in praying for the Trumps

1 hour 52 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 October 02, 2020 11:45 AM October 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Though Louisiana's governor and the nation's commander in chief differ on a number of political views, they've enjoyed polite interaction over the years and found middle ground to agree on. 

Friday, when Governor John Bel Edwards learned President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were ill with novel coronavirus, the Governor took to social media to urge the public to pray on their behalf.

The governor tweeted, "I hope all Louisianans will join me and Donna in prayer for their health."

The couple's positive test results were announced mere hours after Hope Hicks, a senior aide with the White House, was diagnosed. Hicks traveled with the President multiple times throughout the week.

At 74 and 50 years of age respectively, the President and First Lady are said to be experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. 

Their 14-year-old son, Barron, was tested Friday morning and reportedly does not have novel coronavirus. 

