Latest Weather Blog
Gov. John Bel Edwards asks Louisianans to join him in praying for the Trumps
BATON ROUGE - Though Louisiana's governor and the nation's commander in chief differ on a number of political views, they've enjoyed polite interaction over the years and found middle ground to agree on.
Friday, when Governor John Bel Edwards learned President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were ill with novel coronavirus, the Governor took to social media to urge the public to pray on their behalf.
The governor tweeted, "I hope all Louisianans will join me and Donna in prayer for their health."
I wish @POTUS and the First Lady a swift recovery. I hope all Louisianans will join me and Donna in prayer for their health. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 2, 2020
The couple's positive test results were announced mere hours after Hope Hicks, a senior aide with the White House, was diagnosed. Hicks traveled with the President multiple times throughout the week.
At 74 and 50 years of age respectively, the President and First Lady are said to be experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.
Their 14-year-old son, Barron, was tested Friday morning and reportedly does not have novel coronavirus.
