83°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Jeff Landry declares May 1 as National Heatstroke Prevention Day
BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry declared Wednesday, May 1, as National Heatstroke Prevention Day as a reminder for drivers not to leave unattended children in their car.
More than 1,083 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars since 1990, and at least another 7,500 survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety.
Additionally, the overwhelming majority of victims are age five and younger, with rear-facing child safety seats often contributing to caregivers losing awareness of their child’s presence in the back seat.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states
-
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
-
After a busy first 100 days, BRPD Chief Morse reflects on progress...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
East Ascension seniors celebrate the last day of school in a traditional...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...