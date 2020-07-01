Gov. emphasizes need to wear masks, says does not intend to issue statewide mandate

BATON ROUGE - As lawmakers across the country decide whether residents in their counties should be required to wear masks in public places, Louisianians turned to Governor Edwards for his thoughts on the matter during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

When asked if the recent surge in coronavirus cases would result in requiring state residents to wear masks in public spaces, Edwards reiterated that not enough residents are wearing masks but added that he feels a mandate would fail to improve the situation.

"I am not sure that a statewide mandate would produce the level of compliance that we need," Edwards said. "There would be issues related to the enforcement of such a mandate, but I do encourage everybody to (wear a mask)."

The Governor went on to say officials are monitoring the steady rise in virus cases and hospitalization numbers as these relate to mask policies and could recommend face-covering mandates to more local governments in Louisiana should the need arise.

At this point in time, the only people required to wear masks in Louisiana are public-facing workers, such as first responders and service industry staff.

Governor Edwards is expected to hold a full coronavirus press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The conference will air on Channel 2 and WBRZ +.