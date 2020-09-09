Gov. Edwards will hold Tuesday afternoon news conference; Watch live here

BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference.

The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com.

Watch the news conference on WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.