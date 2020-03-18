Gov. Edwards waiving 'LA Wallet' app fee in response to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced he will waive the fee to obtain Louisiana's official digital drivers license, 'LA Wallet,' in response to coronavirus.

The LA Wallet app is now free of charge for residents and OMV, Office of Motor Vehicles, are still open in Baton Rouge at this time.

"Since the beginning of our partnership, LA Wallet has always kept the people of Louisiana at the forefront of what they do and this latest action is no different," Gov. Edwards said. "There have been many disruptions to our daily lives as we try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, and I want to thank LA Wallet for doing their part to make life a little easier for the people of our great state. Louisianans are resilient and we will get through this together."

The digital license is valid for the life of the user’s license issuance. Once a user’s physical license expires, they must renew their license with the OMV and purchase a new digital license through LA Wallet.