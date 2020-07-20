Gov Edwards turns to faith in the fight against COVID, asks citizens to join him in fasting, prayer

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards took to social media with a somber message for citizens in regards to the disastrous effects of novel coronavirus, Monday.

Governor Edwards posted a message on his Facebook account, stating: "Starting today, I am beginning three days of fasting and prayer for our state through July 22. The people of Louisiana need our prayers right now."

He went on to ask that residents of all faiths who feel comfortable doing so join he and his wife Donna in turning to a higher power for assistance through prayerful reflection and fasting.

The Governor concluded his post by stating: "I believe in the power of prayer and I believe in the power of working together and being good neighbors to overcome COVID-19. As the Bible says: Faith without works is dead."

According to the most recent numbers from state health officials, another 3,000 cases of coronavirus were reported over the weekend as well as a total of 53,288 recoveries.

