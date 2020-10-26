Gov. Edwards to provide update on Tropical Storm Zeta at 3 p.m., Monday

BATON ROUGE - As of Monday (Oct. 26) morning, Tropical Storm Zeta is strengthening and according to the National Hurricane Center, is anticipated to produce hurricane conditions and storm surge in the northern Yucatan Peninsula by evening.

Meanwhile, Louisiana remains alert, as the system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

At the moment, Zeta's path remains to be seen, but its current tracking cone includes the already hard-hit region of southeast Louisiana.

Forecasts also reveal the strong likelihood of Zeta becoming a hurricane before landfall.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has alreday activated its Crisis Action Team and is monitoring the forecast and on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. Governor John Bel Edwards will provide the public with a televised update on the storm system.

"We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards Monday. “This storm is expected to make landfall somewhere on the Gulf Coast by midweek, meaning we have a few days to prepare. As we’ve seen this hurricane season, a tropical threat during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency is challenging, but something we can handle. We will once again find solutions for this potential threat while work to help the other areas of the state impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. If Tropical Storm Zeta does become a serious threat, we stand ready to ramp up our actions as a state to meet the needs of our people and communities.”

>Click here to watch Governor Edwards update live at 3 p.m.<

Officials are urging residents of South Louisiana to check their emergency supplies to ensure they're fully stocked with needed items and to replace any items they may have used this busy hurricane season.

Additional hurricane preparedness information is available at www.getagameplan.org and follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for continual weather updates throughout the day.