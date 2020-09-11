Gov Edwards to provide public with Phase 3 requirements Friday, 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday, and details on which COVID-related guidelines individuals, employers, and communities must follow will be announced when Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the public on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, Governor Edwards announced plans to lift Phase 2 on Friday and begin easing into Phase 3. He stressed the importance of transitioning into this new phase with caution, saying he approached the decision very carefully as multiple factors played a role in indicating whether or not residents of Louisiana would be safe in a Phase 3 environment.

The Governor said those factors included Hurricane Laura's impact on the state, school children headed back to classrooms for the Fall semester, and a possible uptick in novel coronavirus cases due to Labor Day gatherings.

After a careful analysis of current statistics, the Governor and his team noted that COVID hospitalizations have decreased during the past two weeks. This sufficiently proved that the state was ready to enter Phase 3.

However, novel coronavirus remains a threat, and for this reason, the governor said the statewide mask mandate would remain in effect.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome echoed these sentiments Thursday, issuing a statement that said, "As of today, the rate of COVID-19 in our community has plateaued, but it has not gone down to a safe level. Right now we are closely monitoring any resurgence of the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish as it relates to the recent Labor Day holiday."

"We are also keeping a close eye on the number of new cases, hospital capacity and positivity rate among those getting tested. To that end, East Baton Rouge Parish will stay the course in mitigating COVID-19:

-I have ordered our mask mandate be extended.

-We have partnered with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to enforce COVID-19 restrictions. Concerned citizens can call 211 to file a complaint.

-Our residents should also take advantage of the free federal surge testing currently available in our community, known as Geaux Get Tested. Visit DoINeedACovid19Test.com for details.

At this point, it is critical we wear face coverings, avoid crowds, and avoid gathering with people outside of our household or core support group. I am calling on our residents to double down on our efforts to protect our health and economy."

During Governor Edwards' Friday afternoon news conference, he is expected to address whether or not Louisiana's bars, which were shut down during Phase 2, will be able to reopen.