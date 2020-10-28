80°
Gov. Edwards to provide Hurricane Zeta update at 1 p.m.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As southeast Louisiana prepares for the swiftly-moving Hurricane Zeta to make landfall, Governor John Bel Edwards has moved his 3 p.m. news conference up to 1 p.m.

His update will be aired live on WBRZ and WBRZ Plus at that time.

It can also be viewed live online by clicking here

After pounding Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta has regained strength, once again becoming a hurricane as it continued on a speedy path of 18 mph towards the US coast with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 10 a.m. Wednesday morning update, the storm system is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane warnings for the storm extend from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued from the border of Mississippi and Alabama to the Okaloosa and Walton County Line, Florida. 

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance the state in storm preparation efforts.

