Gov. Edwards to outline budget cuts Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is getting ready to release his budget cut proposals for the fiscal year beginning July 1st.

On Tuesday, lawmakers will hear the governor's plan to close the state's $750 million shortfall. Legislators have been struggling to balance the budget for the past few weeks, since they failed to raise enough taxes during a special session earlier this year.

Edwards is expected to outline the cuts Tuesday morning.

Two big programs on the chopping block are higher education and health care. Earlier this year, higher education institutions in Louisiana released plans in regards to the cuts. Education leaders have spent the past few months warning lawmakers about the negative impact huge cuts could have.

