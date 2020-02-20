Gov. Edwards to announce which coastal priorities he will address during his second term

Photo: Facebook/Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards will announce his coastal protection and restoration priorities for the next four years.

During this announcement, the Governor will be joined by federal officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several state officials from various agencies including the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the

Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Transportation and Development.

The Governor is expected to begin speaking at 10 a.m., from the LSU Center for River Studies in Baton Rouge.