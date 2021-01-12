Gov. Edwards to address possibility of new statewide virus restrictions Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A visibly frustrated Governor Edwards addressed the public last week, urging Louisianians to actively protect their neighbors, their families, and their own health by wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.

The Governor pointed to these basic COVID guidelines as key steps every citizen can take to help reduce the record number of COVID cases Louisiana has seen in recent weeks.

Edwards will again address the public Tuesday (Jan. 12) afternoon at 3:30 with a COVID update. During his address, he is expected to inform the public whether or not Modified Phase Two reopening restrictions, which expire on Wednesday, will remain in effect, or be upped to include even more stipulations.

While increased restrictions are unappealing to most, many health experts point to the fact that death caused by coronavirus is even more unappealing. Louisiana lost over 300 residents to COVID-related complications in one week, a loss that's led some local physicians to suggest the implementation of new restrictions.

Susanne Straif-Bourgeois, an epidemiologist with LSU Health in New Orleans, is one such expert. She expressed her concerns to WBRZ, saying, "We should be highly concerned. And really we should put some more restrictions on it until the numbers go down again. I mean, that's what we've done in March, April, and May. People don't like to hear that, and I don't like to hear it. But how do we deal with that? Especially when we see so many people in the hospitals and dying of COVID?"

Ultimately, the decision regarding which Reopening Phase guidelines Louisiana will implement rests with state officials and it will be announced Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

