Gov. Edwards signs proclamation making it easier for out of state medical professionals to practice in Louisiana, updating funeral guidance related to COVID-19

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that makes it easier for out of state health care professionals to come to Louisiana to practice during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I am so incredibly grateful for our medical professionals here in Louisiana and those from other states who have volunteered to come to our state and help,” Gov. Edwards said. “We desperately need these professionals to join our local health care heroes to fight COVID-19 in Louisiana.”

In addition, the proclamation also makes clear that 10 person gathering limit should apply to funeral services as well. 

