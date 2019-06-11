84°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards signs Louisiana ride-hailing regulations into law
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's mid-sized and rural communities are hopeful they'll see Uber and Lyft drivers on their streets now that lawmakers passed a measure creating statewide rules for the ride-hailing services.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law Tuesday at Nicholls State University. The Thibodaux campus is located in a region that has been seeking access to the transportation networks for years.
Uber and Lyft have only operated in a handful of markets in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the greater New Orleans area.
The companies refused to continue negotiating on a municipality-by-municipality basis. They pushed Louisiana to join the 44 other states with statewide rules.
After three years of legislative fighting, lawmakers passed the regulatory framework sponsored by Houma Republican Rep. Tanner Magee.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WANTED: Burglars seen rummaging through cars in West Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Popular Northshore restaurant heavily damaged by fire
-
Miss Louisiana to pass on the crown June 22
-
Downtown Development District to tackle parking, cell phone towers in June meeting
-
Sherwood Forest roadwork delayed, high river levels to blame
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field