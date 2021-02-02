45°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards schedules Wednesday news conference; Watch live here
BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference Wednesday.
The news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, January 6, at 2:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com.
Watch the news conference on WBRZ Ch 2, WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cassidy not optimistic about bipartisan COVID relief bill
-
Police arrest suspect in Tigerland double murder last month
-
New initiative aims to curb gun violence after deadly start to 2021
-
Some first responders in the capital area get second dose of COVID...
-
Kennedy honors the work of WBRZ's Pat Shingleton on Senate Floor
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule