Gov. Edwards schedules news conference; Watch live here
BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference Thursday.
The news conference is scheduled for Thursday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com.
Watch the news conference on WBRZ Ch 2, WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.
