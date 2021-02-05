Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards says, "I couldn't ask for a better partner" of his wife on her birthday
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards took a moment to honor his wife on her birthday, Friday (Feb. 5).
The governor praised First Lady Donna Edwards in an early morning Facebook post, saying, "Happy Birthday to our incredible first lady and my incredible wife, Donna. Your hard work and devotion to this state are a blessing, and I couldn't ask for a better partner to represent and serve this state that we love so much."
Donna Edwards is originally from Mississippi and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
John Bel Edwards is described as her 'high school sweetheart' and after the two married, his military service took the couple to Hawaii where the First Lady simultaneously pursued her career in business and became a mother.
Eventually, she became a certified teacher and after returning to Louisiana, taught music education for over eight years in the Tangipahoa Parish public school system.
Now serving as Louisiana's First Lady, she's known for her efforts in advocating in behalf of children and educators.
