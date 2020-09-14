Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards requests Federal Disaster Emergency Declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Sally
BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump requesting a Federal Declaration of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally.
The storm is projected to make landfall in Louisiana, potentially as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.
Governor Edwards said on Sunday:
“Today, I spoke with President Trump about Sally and the potential impacts on Louisiana, which only weeks ago saw Category 4-strength Hurricane Laura make landfall on the other side of the state,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are anticipating storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain in Southeast Louisiana from Sally, which is forecast to strengthen as it slowly makes its way to Louisiana. I encourage all Louisianans in the storm’s path to heed the advice of their local officials as the window to prepare for this serious storm is quickly closing. We have been coordinating with our federal counterparts for many months now as we navigate the pandemic and hurricane season, and I am in touch with local leaders all across Southeast Louisiana.”
Click here to read the letter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Football fans cheer on the Saints in their first game of the...
-
Gov. Edwards encourages Southeast Louisianans to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally now
-
LSU student-athletes organize 'unity walk' in response to racial inequality
-
Capitol region eateries transition to Phase 3
-
Completely disappointed: Bar, restaurant owners react to Phase 3 restrictions
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...