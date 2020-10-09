Gov. Edwards provides Friday afternoon update on Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE - On Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge, over 500 are without power following a night and early morning of steady rainfall that caused flooding in multiple spots across the city.

Meanwhile, the storm system that caused the rain, Hurricane Delta, continues on a path towards Louisiana's coast, and is expected to bring hurricane-force winds along with even more rain to the area by the afternoon.

Life-threatening storm surge is expected near and east of where Delta makes landfall this evening, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to the Mouth of the Pearl River. Here is the latest storm surge forecast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #Delta pic.twitter.com/ocBXmekp3s — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020

Hurricane #Delta Advisory 19A: Rainbands of Delta Spreading Into Southwestern Louisiana And Southeastern Texas. Expected to Bring Hurricane Conditions and a Life-Threatening Storm Surge to Portions of the Northern Gulf Coast Later Today. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2020

Across the state, boarded up windows and rainy streets are eerily empty as Louisiana awaits Delta's landfall, which is now expected to occur by evening.

As of 12:45 p.m., over 4,000 residents are without power, with the most outages occurring in Calcasieu Parish.

Baton Rouge remains under a flash flood watch and as the day continues, meteorologists say tornadic activity may be a possibility.

Hurricane Delta is currently at Category 2 strength, with top winds of 110 mph.

On Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., Governor John Bel Edwards provided the public with an update on the storm system.

His full address is available to watch via the Facebook livestream video below.

For the latest on Hurricane Delta, refer to WBRZ's Hurricane Center.

