Gov. Edwards: Next 24 hours 'critical' in special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says with only days remaining in Louisiana's special session, some lawmakers don't seem to be negotiating on a tax deal to close a budget gap.

The Democratic governor said the next 24-hour period is "critical as to whether we can succeed." He told the Rotary Club in Baton Rouge he isn't giving up on reaching a deal before the session must end March 7.

A nearly $1 billion budget gap is caused by expiring temporary taxes. Edwards wants lawmakers to pass replacement taxes.

The House scheduled votes on tax proposals Wednesday afternoon.

But divides remain about what tax types factions in the chamber are willing to support. Republicans who are willing to consider taxes favor sales taxes, while Democrats, particularly the Black Caucus, favor income taxes.