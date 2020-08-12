79°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Edwards live on WBRZ Thursday afternoon; How to watch
BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference to discuss the coronavirus spread through Louisiana.
The news conference is scheduled for Thursday (August 13).
CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com.
Watch the news conference on TV on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New unemployment benefits funded through FEMA, state working to sort details
-
Restaurant hostess reportedly attacked for following COVID-19 protocols
-
High school AD in Pointe Coupee determined to return to football field...
-
Owner warns of large lizard on the loose in Livingston; wildlife officials...
-
Special education department utylizes clear masks to enhance learning
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring