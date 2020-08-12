79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Edwards live on WBRZ Thursday afternoon; How to watch

1 day 19 hours 43 minutes ago Monday, August 10 2020 Aug 10, 2020 August 10, 2020 9:00 AM August 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The governor will hold a news conference to discuss the coronavirus spread through Louisiana.

The news conference is scheduled for Thursday (August 13).

CLICK HERE to watch the news conference streaming live on WBRZ.com

Watch the news conference on TV on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus, available with an antenna on 2.2 or streaming systems like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  The news conference will also be seen on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days