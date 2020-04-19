Gov. Edwards joins Mayor Broome to discuss military COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome along with U.S Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson discussed the latest military support taking place at at the Mid-City Baton Rouge General Sunday.

This week, the Mid City campus welcomed 74 Navy medical professionals to help staff two new 30-bed units and integrate with the Intensive Care Unit.

The sailors are from Expeditionary Medical Facility-M, based in Jacksonville Fla., currently deployed in support of Department of Defense COVID-19 response.

"This is just absolutely unprecedented, the type of support we're providing," said LTG Richardson. "Normally, it's for hurricanes, floods or earthquakes and it impacts maybe at the most 6 different states. Not the entire country."

Since re-opening its first acute care unit on April 3rd, BRG Mid City has discharged 33 patients capable of self-care and quarantine back home. Governor John Bel Edwards says the Navy will play a key role in increasing the number of successful cases.

"All of these people have homes and families elsewhere but they're here in baton Rouge helping take care of our people. We really appreciate it. On behalf of the state of Louisiana, we really really appreciate it," said Edwards.