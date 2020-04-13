Gov. Edwards intends to close public school buildings for remainder of academic year

BATON ROUGE, La.- Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he intends to keep all K-12 public school buildings closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Gov. Edwards will issue the proclamation Tuesday, allowing online schooling only, he said at his news conference Monday afternoon.

"It is my intention now, to announce that school will not resume in a sense that students are going to be going to the school building. Education will continue. The school year continues, but they will not be going back to the campus," he said.

Edwards assures, "Education will continue," through distance learning.

The governor initially shut down schools on March 16 as a way to curb the spread of coronavirus. The order was set to expire on April 30. The governor said May 20 is typically the end of the year, and sending kids back to the physical school before that time "is just not going to work."

More details will come Tuesday, April 14, he said.