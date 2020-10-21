Gov. Edwards: Gulf Island to expand shipyard workforce near Houma, add 106 new jobs to area

TERREBONNE PARISH — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that a shipbuilding project will add 106 new employment opportunities to residents of Terrebonne Parish.

According to Gov. Edwards, the job openings are due to the expansion of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc., as the company intends to increase its Shipyard Division workforce near Houma.

The company says it will create 106 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $48,000, plus benefits, to accommodate orders for marine vessel construction.

Those orders include ferries, university research vessels funded by the National Science Foundation, and towing, salvage and rescue ships for the U.S. Navy.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 123 new indirect jobs, for a total of 229 new jobs for Terrebonne Parish and the Bayou Region. Gulf Island also is retaining 308 existing jobs at its Shipyard Division facility along the Houma Navigation Canal.

“Gulf Island has long been recognized as a leader in the construction and repair of marine vessels,” Gov. Edwards said. “Shipyards have been a pillar of our coastal economy for many years, and this employment expansion at the company’s shipyard facility near Houma is welcome news for Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding area. Gulf Island should find our skilled workforce in the Bayou Region ready and able to take on the shipyard’s increasing workload.”

Gulf Island's President and CEO Richard W. Heo expressed optimism regarding the venture, saying, “We are excited to partner with LED as we look to hire, develop and retain talent in our operations in Louisiana."

"This partnership will help build jobs and drive economic investments in the community, especially during these challenging and uncertain times. Due to our long duration contracts with the U.S. Navy and the National Science Foundation, we have an active recruiting effort underway for both professional and skilled craft positions, with an immediate need to hire over 100 craft individuals into our Shipyard Division.”

Gulf Island is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs Program.

Skilled workers can click here to apply for available positions, including ship fitter, welder, tacker and pipe fitter.

In addition to online application, a company career fair supported by LED FastStart® will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College on 331 Dickson Road in Houma.