Gov. Edwards details anticipated 'transition' period following COVID-19 crisis

BATON ROUGE - The current stay-at-home issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards runs through April 30. It is unclear if Edwards will extend it, but whenever it expires, do not expect to immediately return to pre-coronavirus life.

"I can tell you social distancing is going to be a part of our future for some period of time," Edwards said. "Wearing a mask when you're out in public and going to be in close proximity to other people is going to be part of what we do. Staying home when you're sick is going to be part of what we do. I think you're going to have your temperature taken more than it's ever been taken."

As positive trends continue as it relates to the number of new cases in Louisiana, state leaders are figuring out how and when to open sectors of the state's economy.

Edwards says residents should be prepared for a "transition period" once the state can gain control of COVID-19.

"What that announcement looks like is going to depend in large part on where our case count is on that date and whether our rate of spread has continued to decline or gotten larger," Edwards said.

In the coming days and weeks, even before the stay-at-home order expires, Edwards says one of the first moves will be to allow non-essential medical procedures after they were halted last months over concerns for healthcare staffing and personal protection equipment.

"We've got things that are non-emergency like somebody needs a knee replacement [and] you can only put things off for so long," Edwards said. "So that is a sector of the economy, if you will, that is directly related to healthcare, that we're looking to see if we can open that up sooner rather than later."

After April 30, expect more things to change.

"If we're trying to facilitate social distancing, then it doesn't make sense to go back to the same occupancy limits for places like restaurants and so forth," Edwards said. "Those are the sorts of things we're working through."

When the state gets a sense of normalcy back, and what that looks like, Edwards says, is dependent on how well residents practice social distancing, stay at home and continue good hygiene.

"If we stop doing those things too soon, we're going to see a spike again and be right back where we don't want to be," Edward said."

Portions of the state that are not coronavirus 'hotspots' could see economic activity return sooner, Edwards says.