Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, prior to the arrival of Tropical Storm Beta, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in Louisiana.

The decision was based on the storm's current trajectory, which indicates that it may impact Louisiana in the coming days.

According to The National Weather Service Beta is currently located off the coast of Texas in the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall near the middle Texas coast late Monday or early Tuesday as a tropical storm.

“Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday,” Gov. Edwards said. “Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday. This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.”

Click here to read the emergency declaration.

During this event, the National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and a slight risk of tornadic activity. Water is already crossing some coastal routes.

Officials urge that residents remember to avoid driving on flooded roadways. Those who have placed debris from Hurricane Laura along roadways for pickup, should make sure it is not blocking drainage systems while the threat of Beta exists.

As a reminder, a list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. Here are some examples of what may be needed should the need to evacuate or shelter in place arise:

-A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

-One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

-A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

-Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

-An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

-Sanitation supplies

-Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

-An extra pair of glasses

-Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

-Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

-Paper and pencil

-Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

-Infant formula and diapers

-Pet food and extra water