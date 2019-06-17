79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Edwards asks feds to declare fisheries disaster

1 hour 52 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 3:13 PM June 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's governor has asked the federal government to declare a fisheries disaster for the state.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that he asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for the declaration. He released a letter sent to Ross on Thursday.
  
Floodwaters carried down from the Midwest are killing oysters and driving crabs, shrimp and fish out of bays and marshes and into saltier waters. This means hard times for fishermen and others who make their living from the water.
  
Edwards says the declaration could help get federal aid for fishers, processors and docks, and for state rehabilitation of the species.
  
Mississippi's governor had asked earlier for a federal disaster declaration.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days