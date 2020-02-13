Gov. Edwards announces Dr. Courtney Phillips as Secretary of Louisiana's Department of Health

Courtney Phillips Photo: The Texas Tribune

After only a year on the job, the head of Texas' massive health and human services agency is stepping down to return to Louisiana and take on a leadership role in the state's health agency.

On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards appointed Dr. Courtney Phillips, a Louisiana native, to lead the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor expressed his faith in Phillips' leadership abilities and experience, saying, "Courtney is a proven leader with a can-do attitude and passion for improving health outcomes and making a difference in the lives of others."

"Her experience as the head of one of the country's largest health departments is invaluable, and we're excited to welcome her back to Louisiana to serve as the newest secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health."

Phillips has an extensive background in health and human services. In Texas, she helmed the development of an ambitious plan with a grand total of 72 goals that revolved around Medicaid.

Before accepting her role with Texas Health and Human Services, Phillips was the chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for three years.

Phillips will replace former Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, Rebekah Gee who resigned on Jan. 6.

Gee expressed in a tweet that she is thrilled that Phillips will be the new Secretary of Health saying, "There is not a person more qualified in our nation for this role and she will serve with distinction and has passion about the populations we serve."