81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Edwards allowing bill banning transgender girls from sports to become law without signature

1 hour 20 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 8:00 PM June 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A bill banning transgender girls from competing in sports will become law without the governor's signature, Governor Edwards said Monday.

"I have allowed that bill to become law without my signature. Not because I thought the bill was good, you all know my views on it have not changed," Gov. Edwards said while addressing legislators. "In the years since that bill has been put on my desk, there still has not been a single instance in Louisiana of a trans girl participating in sports."

Edwards has voiced his opposition toward the bill authored by Senator Beth Mizell on multiple occasions, vetoing similar legislation in 2021.

Trending News

"It was obvious to me... Senate Bill 44 was going to become law whether or not I signed it, or vetoed it. And I think it's unfortunate, but it is where we are," Gov. Edwards said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days